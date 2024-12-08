JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 467,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $26,837,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

