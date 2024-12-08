JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
