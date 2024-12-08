JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,700

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,000 ($63.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,118 ($52.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,518.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,842.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,048 ($51.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($71.23).

In related news, insider William Jackson bought 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($55.70) per share, for a total transaction of £483,059.80 ($615,676.52). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($60.16), for a total value of £146,556 ($186,790.72). 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

