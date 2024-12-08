JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 7,300

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($84.12) to GBX 7,300 ($93.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.22) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.38) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,441.67 ($82.10).

LON AHT opened at GBX 6,400 ($81.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,415.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,711 ($60.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,446 ($82.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,016.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,613.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($74.94), for a total value of £58,800 ($74,942.65). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

