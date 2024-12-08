KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ED

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

