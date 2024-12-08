KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook of FirstEnergy FY2024 Earnings

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE FE opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 694,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,517,000 after acquiring an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,178.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,389 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

