Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
