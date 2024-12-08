Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

