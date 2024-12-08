Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head to Head Survey

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 12 1 2.82

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 269.94%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $78.12 million 2.26 -$153.22 million ($2.56) -0.84 Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 38.46 -$146.96 million ($2.34) -19.94

This table compares Editas Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -340.96% -80.13% -50.99% Kymera Therapeutics -191.26% -24.96% -20.27%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

