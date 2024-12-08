L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $269.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $234.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

