LCM Capital Management Inc Has $3.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

