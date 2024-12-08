Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for RLAY FY2024 Earnings

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 492,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,989,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.