Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 279 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.67 ($3.53).
A number of equities analysts have commented on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.38) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
LON LGEN opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
