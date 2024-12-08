Lineage Cell Therapeutics FY2024 EPS Increased by HC Wainwright

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

