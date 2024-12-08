Litchfield Hills Research Estimates CRNT FY2024 Earnings

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $4.30 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 95.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

