L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
