Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 15.9 %

LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

