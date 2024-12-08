Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $261.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

