Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

