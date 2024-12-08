Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Barclays upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

