Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$201.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$201.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$188.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.63. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$141.17 and a 52-week high of C$216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

