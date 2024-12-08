Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 359.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 1,202,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 940,670 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 123.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

