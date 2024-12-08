MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,836 Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $284,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

MTAL stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Metals Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

