MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 516.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 513,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 412,547 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 396.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 415.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

