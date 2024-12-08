MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. This represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $152.54 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

