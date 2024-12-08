MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 66,850 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,563 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

