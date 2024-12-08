MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This represents a 43.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 48.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

