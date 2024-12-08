MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

View Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.