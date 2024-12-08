MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VSE alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VSE by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter worth $247,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Trading Up 3.6 %

VSEC opened at $118.63 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

View Our Latest Report on VSEC

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.