MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

