MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 66,015 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 120,152 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND opened at $5.35 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $94,918.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,346.86. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares in the company, valued at $953,765.28. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,348 shares of company stock worth $501,449. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

