MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 15,550 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 66.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 258.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada lowered TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

