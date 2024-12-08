MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Employers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Employers by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Employers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.26. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.