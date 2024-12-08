Michael Tobin Buys 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,608.21).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,617.89).

On Thursday, October 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,250 ($13,063.98).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin bought 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,101.45).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($28,470.56).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.59. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

