Mizuho Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.59 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 52,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

