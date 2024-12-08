Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $63.84. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 269,360 shares.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 689,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 273,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.