monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $302.00 and last traded at $302.00. 116,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 725,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

monday.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 724.56, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

