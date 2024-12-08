Motiv8 Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

