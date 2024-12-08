MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,892 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 754,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

MRC stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

