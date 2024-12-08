Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 94,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 316,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

