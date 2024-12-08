National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:AFN FY2024 Earnings

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.38.

Shares of AFN opened at C$53.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

