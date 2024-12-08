National Bank Financial Forecasts Stantec FY2024 Earnings

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:STN opened at $86.53 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $74.62 and a one year high of $88.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stantec by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 363,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

