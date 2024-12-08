National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NA. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

TSE:NA opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

