Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.89. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.