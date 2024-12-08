Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.89. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
