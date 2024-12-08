Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,315,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,891,169 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $704.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,104.36. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 29.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 159,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 221,575 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 87.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,031,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 3,748,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

