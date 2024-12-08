nCino’s (NCNO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,RTT News reports.

NCNO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.05, a PEG ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares in the company, valued at $458,243,161.54. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 4.5% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

