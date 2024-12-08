Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $782.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.98. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

