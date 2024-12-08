Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,164 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 135.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after buying an additional 674,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

