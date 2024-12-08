NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$21.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.94 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$19.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

