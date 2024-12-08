North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$30.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

TSE:NOA opened at C$29.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$22.68 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,900 shares of company stock worth $320,617. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.