North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy Rating

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.63.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$29.40 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$22.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $320,617. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

